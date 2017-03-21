Dennis E. Shoff, 72, passed away Sunday, March 19th, in Salina. He was born August 15, 1944 in Abilene, the son of Frank M. and Evelyn M. (Aker) Shoff. Growing up in the Abilene area, Dennis attended local schools. He had been employed by Hultgren Enterprises moving houses and the Logan County Road Department. On November 15, 1971, Dennis married Cathy Brown, later divorcing. On August 11, 1983, he married Denise Webster. Most all of their married life has been spent in western Kansas before returning to Dickinson County in 2014. Dennis enjoyed attending his children’s sporting activities and hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Pope.

Dennis is survived by: wife, Denise Shoff of Herington; daughter, Jenny (Charlie) Fowler of Midland, Texas; son D.R. (Summer) Shoff of White City; two sisters, Patty Shoff and Carol (Steve) Hoover, both of Abilene and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, March 23rd, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Deb Wiles officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery north of Abilene. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Wednesday, March 22nd, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Rock Island Church of Herington. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.