Dwight – Charles William Robidou, 89, of Dwight, Kansas, passed away March 20, 2017 at the Morris County Hospital. He was born August 5, 1927 in Chapman, KS to William and Jessie Ramsour-Robidou. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He attended school at Rural Garfield Grade School and Alta Vista High School. Charles was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He was married to Anna Mae Massey February 18, 1946 in Alma, KS.

Charles is survived by his wife Anna Mae; daughter Rita Peters and husband Paul of Council Grove; son Chris Robidou and wife Sherri of Dwight; son-in-law Vernon Bohn of Dwight; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Esther Roudybush of Council Grove and brother Frank Robidou and wife Connie of Americus. Charles was preceded in death by his brother James Robidou and daughter Beverly Bohn on March 20, 2016.

Rosary will be held at 6:00p.m., Friday March 24th at Zeiner Funeral Home, Council Grove, Kansas with visitation from 6:30p.m.-8:00p.m. Services will be held at 10:00a.m., Saturday, March 25th at St. Rose Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Dwight Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.