Cecelia Anna Christina Dahm 98, died March 20, 2017 at Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center, KS. She was born on July 23, 1918 in Washington County, Ks. the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Blanken) Stuenkel.

She was raised in the Linn/Palmer Community. She married Ludwig Dahm on February 15, 1942 and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1987. They farmed in the Fact Community. They retired and moved to Clay Center in 1972. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and a 4-H Leader. She was preceded in death by three sisters.

Survivors:

Daughter: Arlene Dahm, Chicago, Ill

Son: Duane and wife, Kathy Dahm, Topeka, KS

Brother: Marvin Stuenkel, Linn, KS

Sister: Lula Stuenkel, Linn, KS

Sister: Lavera Helms, Linn, KS

Grandchildren: 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren

Memorial Service: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:30 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in

Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Paul Tessaro

Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Visitation: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home with family to greet from 5-7 PM.

Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church or Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com