On Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Mar 20

Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court

McAdams, Moundview to Oxbow Park

Meadowbrook

Meyer, Manchester to 350’ S of Martin

Moundview, Faith to Crawford

—-

Tues, Mar 21

Briargate

Cedar Ridge, 130 west of Valley View to Valley View

Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court

Country Hills, Marymount to Fairdale

Manchester, Republic to McAdams

Meyer

Roach, Wayne to Albert

—-

Wed, Mar 22

Bentley

Wayne, Lewis to Belmont

Country Hills

Fairdale Ct

Golf View

Linden

Roach, Wayne to Albert

—-

Thurs, Mar 23

4th, Wayne to Cloud

Argonne, 150’ w/o Skyline to 230’ e/o Eastmoor

Eastborough south of Seitz

Edgehill, Fairdale to Seitz

Linden

—-

Fri, Mar 24

4th, Wayne to Cloud

Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis

—-

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.