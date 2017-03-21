On Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Mar 20
Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court
McAdams, Moundview to Oxbow Park
Meadowbrook
Meyer, Manchester to 350’ S of Martin
Moundview, Faith to Crawford
—-
Tues, Mar 21
Briargate
Cedar Ridge, 130 west of Valley View to Valley View
Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court
Country Hills, Marymount to Fairdale
Manchester, Republic to McAdams
Meyer
Roach, Wayne to Albert
—-
Wed, Mar 22
Bentley
Wayne, Lewis to Belmont
Country Hills
Fairdale Ct
Golf View
Linden
Roach, Wayne to Albert
—-
Thurs, Mar 23
4th, Wayne to Cloud
Argonne, 150’ w/o Skyline to 230’ e/o Eastmoor
Eastborough south of Seitz
Edgehill, Fairdale to Seitz
Linden
—-
Fri, Mar 24
4th, Wayne to Cloud
Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis
—-
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
