Thomas Nolan (Tom) Skipworth, Jr., 79, of McPherson, passed away at 2:25a.m, Saturday, March 18th, 2017 suddenly, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita, Kansas.

Thomas was born in McPherson, Kansas on September 25, 1937, a son of Ruth Leora (Rariden) and Thomas Nolan Skipworth, Sr.

Tom attended Lincoln Grade School, McPherson Park School, McPherson Junior High School, and McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas.

Tom served as a SP4 in United States Army National Guard of Kansas for nine years..

Through the years Tom worked for Lake Superior Lumber Yard; the Sauder Oil Company; Kit Manufacturing; Certain-Teed Corporation in the siding division and was a Setup Operator. He retired in 2002 after 31 and 1/2 years of service. He worked the Recycle Program for several years after retirement.

Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 24 and served as Sgt. of Arms for 15 years, was a former member of the Excel Kansas Camping Club, and a former leader of Boy Scout Troop 116. Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, trains, and spending time with his family.

Tom was united in marriage to Helen Louise Liby on September 18, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their home together in McPherson, Kansas.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Helen Skipworth, of McPherson, Kansas; his children, Timothy Skipworth and his wife Elizabeth, of Elyria, Kansas, Patrick Skipworth, of McPherson, Kansas and Linda Skipworth, of Atwood, Kansas; his siblings, John K., Loewen and his wife Marge, of Hutchinson, Kansas and Kay Goodsheller, of McPherson, Kansas; his five grandchildren, Patrick Skipworth Jr., Jerrod Skipworth, Amy Satterfield, Libbi Chrisp, and Tina Gallo; his nine great-grandchildren, Hayden Skipworth, Haley Skipworth, Aaliyah Skipworth, John Gallo, Shelby Gallo, Garrett Gallo, Ethan Chrisp, Isaac Chrisp and Abria Chrisp; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Evelyn Ratzlaff and Patsy Skipworth, and a brother Jim Skipworth.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4-8 p.m with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Funeral service will be held at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, KS, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 with Mr. Dan Hervey officiating. Military honors will be presented by members of the American Legion Post 24 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 both of McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 24 and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.