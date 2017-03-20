A Saline County couple returned to their home Friday morning to find the door kicked in and a large amount of jewelry missing, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary occurred on the 1000 block of S Simpson. Larry and Judy Thelander called law enforcement after returning to their home shortly before 11 a.m. Friday to find the door kicked in.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the unknown suspect dumped out several drawers, taking assorted jewelry and a pair of glasses. The estimated total loss was $1,998.