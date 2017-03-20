Hillsboro – Roy Funk, 94, passed away March 18, 2017 at Bethesda Home in Goessel. He was born November 18, 1922 to Paul and Katharina (Schmidt) Funk in Goessel. He married Mary Ann Rempel March 12, 1946 at Goessel. Survivors include: wife, Mary Ann Funk of Goessel; sons, Gerald (Sharon) of Hillsboro, Willard (Mary) of McPherson, Myron (Rochelle) of Wichita, Lyle (Elaine) of Hillsboro; daughter, Elaine (Jim) Baker of Hillsboro; sister, Lenora Gehring of Moundridge; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 25, 2017 at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church Rural Goessel. Interment 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Haven of Rest Cemetery 1 mile East of Hillsboro. Memorials to Bethesda or the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com