Salina Police are still looking for a third suspect involved in a weekend shoplifting spree.

Police capt. Paul Forrester said Salina PD responded to Walmart, located at 2900 S Ninth, for a shoplifting in progress Saturday afternoon. Walmart employees directed police to the Olive Garden parking lot, where they found Kristen Reed, 37, Wichita, and Latrina Green, 35, Wichita, with a car full of stolen items.

According to authorities, Reed and Green, along with a third suspect, had been traveling from town-to-town, shoplifting items. Walmart employees told police that the suspects distracted the greeter while sneaking out two 40-inch TVs and two desktop computers. The suspects then attempted to flee to their vehicle, leaving one of the flatscreens in the parking lot.

Capt. Forrester said they drove to the Olive Garden parking lot to wait for the third suspect. Reed and Green were taken into custody, but the third suspect was never found. According to capt. Forrester, police have yet to sort the contents of the car, but the Salina Walmart estimated their total loss at over $1,500.