Kenneth “Kenny” A. Greene, 30, of Hoxie, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at CHI Good Samaritan, in Kearney, Nebraska. He was born in Hoxie, Kansas, on December 19, 1986 to Jim Kelley and Karen (Greene) Appelhans. He attended school in the Hoxie and Wheatland School Districts . He graduated from Hoxie High School with the class of 2005. After graduation, Kenny married Ameree Fringer and had two daughters, Kaylie and Kellie.

Kenny was a hard worker and worked at several jobs during his short life. He worked for Hoxie Tank Service, Scott Schippers, Hoxie Feeders, Hoxie Implement, and for the last few years he worked for Frontier Ag in Hill City, Kansas. He had just completed his CDL and was looking forward to driving a truck for them in addition to his other duties.

Kenny was a cowboy at heart. He enjoyed riding his horse and was a bull rider until his two daughters, Kaylie and Kellie,were born. Kenny also liked to fish and hunt. He collected hand-crafted models of farm equipment and was always looking for something new to add to his collection. He enjoyed his life and loved to have good times with his family and friends, continually teasing them.

Kenny is survived by his mother, Karen (Greene)Appelhans of Hoxie, Kansas; father Jim Kelley of Hoxie, Kansas; daughters, Kaylie and Kellie Greene of Aurora, Colorado; sisters, Amanda Greene of Aberdeen, Washington and Amber Greene of Great Bend, Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hy and Loretta Greene and Elsie and Emmett Kelley; and a cousin Jason Boese.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie. Stan Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Hoxie City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2017 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Kenny Greene Children’s Education Fund and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Words of comfort and support may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Kenny was a good hearted man who worked hard, enjoyed life and cherished his family and friends. Although he was taken from us far too soon, we know that those we enjoyed and loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes apart of us. We can smile because he lived and left us with cherished memories that will live forever in our hearts. He will be remembered in love.