Juanita Denise Perez, 74, passed away March 18, 2017. She was born October 9, 1942 in Kanopolis to Carrie (Grise) and Isabelle “Mike” Perez.

Juanita was a nurse’s aide, retiring from the Ellsworth Hospital. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and Altar Society of Kanopolis, and Catholic Women’s Organization.

Juanita is survived by her brother, Dale Perez (Velma) of Gypsum; sister, Isabelle “Bonnie” Tripp of Kanopolis; brother, Michael Perez (Nancy) of Niles; sister, Mary Tripp (Jimmy) of Spring Hill, LA; and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary service: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2017, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Memorial service: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2017 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parsons Funeral Home to help with service expenses, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.