Delton “Ham” McKellips, 87, died Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. He was born July 29, 1929 in Goff, Kansas, the son of Harlan and Kathleen (Stoffel) McKellips. Ham grew up in the Clifton and Vining area. He attended Clifton High School. Ham served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked at the Clay County hospital and ambulance driver and maintenance worker. Ham married Marilynn Specht on December 12, 1978 and she survives. Ham and Marilynn lived in various places before moving back to Clifton in 2010. He was a member of the Clifton American Legion for over 60 years. Ham is preceded in death by his daughter, Janet McKellips; sisters, Leola Jackson, Shirley Burnell, and Deann McKellips; and brother, John McKellips.

Survivors:

Wife: Marilynn McKellips, Clifton, Kansas

Daughter: Sherry McClellan of Clay Center, KS

Step Son: Bryan and wife Angela Kellar of Eastland, TX

Step Son: Michael and wife Erin Kellar of Azle, TX

Step Son: Herbie and wife Judy McGill of Lafayette, IN

Sister: Norma Crays of Tobias, NE

4 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Vining, Kansas

Memorials: Clifton American Legion c/o the funeral home

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com