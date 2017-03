Debra G. Flaherty, 58, Beverly, died Saturday, March 18, 2017. She was born in Houston, TX on July 18, 1958 to Lawrence G. and Mary (Hardamon) Fagan.

Debra and Denny Joe Flaherty were united in marriage on August 12, 1977. She was a homemaker and she taught adoption and foster care classes.

Survivors include her husband, Joe; children, Jessica Flaherty, Elizabeth (Seth) Johnson, Adam Flaherty, James Flaherty, and Sarah Flaherty; grandson, Grady Johnson; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Fagan, Mark (Christine) Fagan; John Fagan; sister, Cindy (Layne) Gossett; and former sister-in-law, Melinda Fagan.

Memorial services will be a 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 24 at the Lincoln United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Beverly Methodist Church.