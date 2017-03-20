The Salina Post

City of Salina Downtown Streetscape Project Survey

The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, Inc. is transitioning the downtown streetscape project from a vision to design and construction starting in 2018. As part of this process, the City is hosting a second online survey regarding streetscape elements. The survey, which can be found online at www.salina-ks.gov in the Featured Items feed, will end Friday, March 24, 2017.

