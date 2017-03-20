Barbara Ann Flory, 71, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2017, surrounded by family at her home. She was the founder of Good Beginnings Preschool in McPherson, taught preschool, and was a Title I Reading Specialist at Washington Elementary School.

Barbara was born on May 9, 1945, in Seattle, WA, the daughter of LaVerne H. and Elizabeth Ann (Mohler) Bollinger. On August 21, 1966, Barbara was united in marriage to Lowell A. Flory in Seattle, WA.

She graduated from McPherson College in 1967 and received her Master’s degree from Wichita State University.

Barbara was a member of McPherson Church of the Brethren where she served as a district moderator and was involved with Women’s Fellowship. She also was a member of McPherson Arts Council and life member of the Good Beginnings Preschool board. She volunteered with Campfire Girls and Boy Scouts.

Survivors include: her husband of 50 years, Lowell of the home; four children, Kristen Reynolds and husband, Brian, of McPherson, KS, Joel Flory of Sonoma, CA, Kendra Flory of McPherson, KS, and Janelle Flory Schrock and husband, Jon, of McPherson, KS; two grandchildren, Dan and Lindy Reynolds of McPherson, KS; two sisters, Carolee Prickett and husband, James, of Nortonville, KS and Peggy F. Yount and husband, William, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVerne and Elizabeth Bollinger, and step-mother, Dorothy Bollinger.

Visitation with family and viewing will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at McPherson Church of the Brethren. The graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 22, at McPherson Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 2, at McPherson Church of the Brethren.

Memorial donations may be given to Good Beginnings Preschool in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.