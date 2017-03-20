RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating two suspects injured after an accident during a Saturday high-speed chase involving a stolen jeep.

Just after 2:30 p.m. a Reno County Sheriff Deputy patrolling near Haven spotted a Jeep reported stolen earlier in the day from Hutchinson.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the Jeep sped up and a chase began.

Other deputies laid stop sticks at Yoder and Trailswest Roads. The driver went around the stop sticks but drove through the ditch and went airborne.

The vehicle continued southwest through a field before it became disabled.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Bryson Allen and his passenger 37-year-old Corey Drake, both of Hutchinson fled on foot.

They were both quickly apprehended and then complained of minor injuries. They were transported by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released to deputies who transported them to the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Allen was arrested for suspicion of felony flee and elude, felony interference, possession of meth, felony possession of stolen property, and driving while suspended. His bond is set at $9,750.00

Drake was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, felony interference, possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $3,500. He has previous convictions for burglary, theft and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Both are expected to make a first appearance in court Monday.

