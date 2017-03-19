Patricia Parks Pointer passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017. She was born September 6, 1926 to Edward and Fanny Riley.

Survivors include her sons, Kerry Parks and wife Nancy of Minneapolis and Larry Parks and wife Sandy of Topeka; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nora Shaffer, Sheryl Rauch, and Tonya Shea.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 25 at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are to the Minneapolis Public Library.