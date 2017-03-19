South to southwest winds increasing to a sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph will send temperatures soaring Sunday. The windy and hot weather will cause an extreme grassland fire danger in most areas, especially South-Central Kansas where a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1-7PM CDT. Avoid all burning! Record temperatures will be set.

The National Weather Service In Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for Extreme Grassland Fire Danger…which is in effect

from 1 PM Sunday afternoon to 7 PM CDT Sunday evening.

* Extreme Grassland Fire Danger…Is forecast.

* Winds…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 28 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Avoid all outdoor burning!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. The combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and very warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product.