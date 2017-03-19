The Salina Post

Erma Jean Prigmore

Erma Jean Prigmore, 85, passed away March 18, 2017 at Hospice House of Hutchinson.  Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church, Lyons, with burial at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be 2-7 P.M. Monday, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

