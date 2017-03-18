Tommy Eugene Turnbow, 46 of Abilene, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017. He was born in Hayti, Missouri, January 8, 1971, the son of Johnny Jr. and Shirley (McClain) Wege. Tommy graduated from Geary Co. High School and went on to graduate from Salina Technical College for Computer Technology. He worked for IBP as an Electronic Technician. He also received his CDL and drove semis.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Shirley Wege and Step-Father Bob of Abilene. Two sisters, Tammy Hand and Stacey Hanback and husband Kevin both of Abilene. Seven nieces and nephews, Jessie Bigney, Brandon Todd, Haley Todd, Megan Hand, Justin Houser, Cody Hanback and Jacob Hanback. Two great-nieces, Scarlett Bigney and Maylene Hand. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his dad.

The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Tommy will 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at New Trail Fellowship, (2373 Flag Road, Abilene, Kansas 67410) with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the Tommy Turnbow Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.