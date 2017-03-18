A team of four high school students studying welding at Salina Area Technical College placed first at North Central Kansas Technical College’s 13th annual Gas Metal Arc Welding Invitational recently.

The students are Skyler DeMott, a senior at Smoky Valley High School, Kiel Beals, a senior at Abilene High School, Dylan Graham, a senior at Smoky Valley High School, and Devon Lowers, a senior at Salina South High School.

The team competed against 28 other teams of high school welders from across the region, including Hays, Hutchinson, Ellsworth, Fredonia, Blue Valley and Sumner, Nebraska.

In the individual rankings, DeMott placed second, Beals placed third, Graham placed eighth and Lowers placed 58th.

In the college division, Salina Tech welding student Matt Parks placed sixth overall.