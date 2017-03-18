MANHATTAN — Students, visitors and community members are invited to find out why the future is built at Kansas State University. On Saturday, April 1, the Manhattan, Olathe and Polytechnic campuses will offer activities, learning, fun and food as part of the annual All-University Open House.

Open House will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Manhattan campus, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Olathe and Polytechnic campuses. This all-ages event is an opportunity to discover your future at K-State while exploring some of the university’s 475-plus clubs and organizations and 250 majors and options.

“Open House is a wonderful way to experience what it means to be a Wildcat,” said Emily Lehning, assistant vice president for student life. “K-State is a leader in teaching, research, outreach and extension. We’re excited to highlight the opportunities available to future students, as well as the excellent work of current students, faculty and staff.”

The Manhattan campus will offer a mix of activities, projects, displays, food and entertainment. The College of Engineering invites visitors to visit the brand-new Engineering Hall expansion and get a sneak peek of this year’s student-built formula car. Don’t miss the College of Agriculture’s bug petting zoo and take the shuttle to the grain science department’s north complex to enjoy a free lunch. Many additional dining and snack options are available across campus.

Pick up a pedometer and active lifestyle tips from the College of Human Ecology, or test the health of your voice in Justin Hall. Graduate students in communications sciences and disorders will provide free hearing screenings at 127 Campus Creek Complex.

The College of Arts and Sciences will feature many displays throughout campus, including interactive art projects and the English department’s custom poetry from the Poet-in-a-Box. While visiting the College of Business Administration at Calvin Hall, grab a snack and take a tour of our new building, just opened in August.

Check out live choir performances from the College of Education, and release pent-up energy in a bounce house. The College of Architecture, Planning & Design’s many events include BOXhattan, offering visitors a chance to try their hand at city planning.

Take a stroll to the College of Veterinary Medicine complex to see a variety of exhibits and activities. Children may bring their stuffed animals in for “treatment,” and visitors of all ages can learn about anatomy on the painted horse and palpation pony.

Open House attendees can visit the Biosecurity Research Institute to explore careers in this exciting field. Scientific research has been a part of Kansas State University since it was founded, and is a large piece of K-State’s goal to become a Top 50 public research university by 2025. Talk to the experts about the features of the institute that allow groundbreaking research to take place.

Before you leave campus, journey to the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art where you can wander the wonders of the galleries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Polytechnic campus in Salina and the Kansas City-area Olathe campus for even more food, fun and surprises. Learn more at polytechnic.k-state.edu or olathe.k-state.edu. This is just a sampling of the many events that will take place throughout K-State. Please note that the K-State Student Union on the Manhattan campus is undergoing exciting renovations, so some exhibits may have moved from previous years.

Visit k-state.edu/openhouse to learn more about the annual event. Get ready to discover why the future is built at K-State.