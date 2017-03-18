RENO COUNTY – A Kansas teen convicted on two counts of murder for the killing of his mother and sister who died after he set fire to the family home turned 18 on Friday.

Samuel Vonanchen was removed from the Bob Johnson Juvenile facility and transported to the Reno County Correctional Facility at 7 a.m. Friday, according to a social media report from the Reno County Sheriff.

A jury in August of 2016 also convicted Vonachen for attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his father and aggravated arson for setting of the September 2013 fire.

The teen is waiting to have a new mental evaluation completed before he is sentenced in the case.

In January attorneys said they were waiting until after Vonachen turned 18 to transfer him to the adult side of the Larned State Hospital for the evaluation.