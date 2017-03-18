South to southwest winds that will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph will send temperatures soaring on Sunday. Record highs are likely. The hot and windy weather will cause a Very High to Extreme Grassland Fire Danger in all areas.

An Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is likely in parts of Central and South-Central Kansas Sunday Afternoon, while a Very High Grassland Fire Danger exists across the rest of the region. For many areas, a Very High Grassland Fire Danger may exist until early Sunday Evening.

A mixture of light rain and light snow is possible in Russell County late Tuesday Night.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible from late Wednesday Night until Thursday Night but should be neither strong nor severe. However, thunderstorms will increase Friday and Friday Night. These thunderstorms may approach severity. Details will be provided as the

upcoming week progresses.

A Very High Grassland Fire Danger is likely in nearly all areas next Thursday Afternoon.