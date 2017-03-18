George Patrick “Little Pat” McAuliffe, 75, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017. He was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Salina, the son of Jack and Dorothy (Roe) McAuliffe.

Pat was in day and residential services with Angel Square and was surrounded by those who loved and cared for him. He had a smile that would melt your heart and a laugh that was infectious. Pat loved music and to dance. He loved spending time outdoors with his housemates and staff.

“While we are mourning the loss of our friend, others are rejoicing to meet him.”

Pat is preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Joanne McAuliffe; and a brother, John.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials are suggested to Angel Square Day Service Activity Fund for Adults with Disabilities.