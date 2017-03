Saline County Rural Fire Districts were kept busy Saturday responding to fires, some that were controlled burns that got out of control.

One fire reported around 2:30p.m. in the 4000 block of S. Simpson Road caused significant damage to a home.

The fire danger will remain high on Sunday with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, and strong southerly winds gusting to near 30 mph.

The following is video of the fire that damaged a home in the 4000 block of S. Simpson Road: