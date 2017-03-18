Cypress, Texas

Methodist City – Deriece J. Kelly, 49 formerly of Abilene died Thursday March 16th at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Memorial City, Texas. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25th at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene, with the Revs. John & Jennie Collins officiating. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in rural Abilene at a later date. Cremation was chosen.

Family will receive friends Friday, March 24th, at Danner Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00.

Deriece was born June 20, 1967 in Abilene, the fourth of four children born to Darrell E. Kelly and Delores J. Hoover (Rodda). She was raised in Abilene and was a 1985 graduate of Abilene High School. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.

After graduation in 1985 she was employed at West IGA in downtown Abilene, Abilene Court House for several years after that. She later moved to Topeka and worked for Topeka Concrete Supply and the Love Box Company.

On August 26, 1994 she married Sean Blenderman and they spent their entire married life in Cypress, TX. Son Zachary was born March 26, 1998. She worked with her husband at their Modular System Inc. business and later was a stay at home Mother.

Deriece was very passionate about fashion and interior design. She had a beautiful and loving spirit. Her smile was infectious and when you were in her space she had a way of drawing you in. Her laugh was distinctive. She had such a zest for life and everything that it offered her including her Doberman Pinchers. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband Sean Blenderman of Cypress, TX; son, Zachary; Mother, Delores Rodda and husband Gail of Abilene; brother, Darren Kelly and wife Debbie and their children Nicole and Darren Michael of Ocala, Florida; sister, Diane Kelly and daughter Colby of Kearney, NE; sister, Deon Rasmuson and husband Mike and her daughter Taelor Donley of Overland Park, KS, as well as many aunts and uncles, cousins & friends

Deriece was preceded in death by her father Darrell Kelly.

Memorials are suggested to The Community Foundation of Dickinson County. They may be left at the church the day of the service or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, KS 67410