The TONY’S Pizza Events Center is proud to announce the first ever Salina Comic Con June 17th-18th. The event will take place in Heritage Hall and feature comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more. Local and several out of state vendors will be there buying, selling and trading. Like the Salina Comic Con event on Facebook for info about upcoming celebrity guest announcements!

Clint Randolph, Owner and Organizer of Salina Comic Con, grew up in Salina. He has hosted comic con events for the past several years in various cities across the country. His last event in Colorado Springs had more than 3,000 people through the doors with more than 100 vendors, and multiple celebrities.

“Now I’m bringing it home!” says Clint. “I have several things in the planning stages of this event and you’ll want to keep checking our website and other promotions as we develop this Salina show. My hope is that this will become an annual event, a tradition in Salina as have some of my other shows in Colorado. If you’re familiar with the San Diego Comic Con International Show that’s in its 48th consecutive year, you know the potential to grow this event is huge!”

Tickets for the show are $7 in advance and $10 at the door with kids 8 & under are free. Tickets go on sale Monday March 24th at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online, and by calling 888826-SHOW (7469). The show hours are 10am until 6pm both days. Cosplay and Costumes are highly encouraged as there will be contests throughout the event. For more information about Salina Comic Con visit bicenennialcenter.com.

If you’re interested in being a vendor or if you’ll like to find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact Clint at 913.961.4347 or email SalinaComicCon@yahoo.com