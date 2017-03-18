On Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Mar 20
Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court McAdams, Moundview to Oxbow Park Meadowbrook Meyer, Manchester to 350’ S of Martin Moundview, Faith to Crawford
Tues, Mar 21
Briargate Cedar Ridge, 130 west of Valley View to Valley View Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court Country Hills, Marymount to Fairdale Manchester, Republic to McAdams Meyer Roach, Wayne to Albert
Wed, Mar 22
Bentley Wayne, Lewis to Belmont Country Hills Fairdale Ct Golf View Linden Roach, Wayne to Albert
Thurs, Mar 23
4th, Wayne to Cloud Argonne, 150’ w/o Skyline to 230’ e/o Eastmoor Eastborough south of Seitz Edgehill, Fairdale to Seitz Linden
Fri, Mar 24
4th, Wayne to Cloud Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
Leave a Reply