On Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Mar 20

Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court McAdams, Moundview to Oxbow Park Meadowbrook Meyer, Manchester to 350’ S of Martin Moundview, Faith to Crawford

Tues, Mar 21

Briargate Cedar Ridge, 130 west of Valley View to Valley View Columbine Lane, Circle, Terrace, Court Country Hills, Marymount to Fairdale Manchester, Republic to McAdams Meyer Roach, Wayne to Albert

Wed, Mar 22

Bentley Wayne, Lewis to Belmont Country Hills Fairdale Ct Golf View Linden Roach, Wayne to Albert

Thurs, Mar 23

4th, Wayne to Cloud Argonne, 150’ w/o Skyline to 230’ e/o Eastmoor Eastborough south of Seitz Edgehill, Fairdale to Seitz Linden

Fri, Mar 24

4th, Wayne to Cloud Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.