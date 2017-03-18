For 5th-grade teacher Amanda Freeman, caring for students doesn’t end at the three o’clock bell or the final day of class before summer break. As director of the Castle Project, Amanda spends her summers teaching kids. She is also a five-year volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. Freeman is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

BBBS of Salina recently held their signature Bowl for Kid’s Sake event, bringing area businesses to All Star Lanes, helping raise money for the organisation. Freeman has helped with the event the past five years, putting in more than 50 hours.

“She volunteers behind the scenes, working our “bank” and counting all the money volunteers/bowlers donate for the big event,” Michelle Peck said, CEO of BBBS of Salina. “Her volunteer shifts are over 10 hours at a time… She truly is a hero to us and we couldn’t do Bowl for Kid’s Sake without her.”

Freeman is also the director of the Castle Project, a nonprofit summer program for school-aged kids in Salina. The project runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and is free for kids kindergarten through fifth grade. During this time, the kids work on a variety of school subjects and are provided with a free lunch.

“The Castle Project is another amazing community program,” Freeman said. “My passion is kids, making sure they get what they need and doing as much as I can for them.”

Freeman has lived in Salina for almost her entire life. She graduated from South High and attended Kansas Wesleyan University. According to Freeman, she is currently getting her master’s degree through Kansas State University.