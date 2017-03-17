Vernon W. Helms, 93, Linn, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at the Ward Funeral Home in Linn, KS. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 20 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Linn. Pastor David Gruoner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eva; daughters, Carol Ohlde, Linn, Edith (Roger) Lange, Clay Center, Joan (David) Wohler, Clay Center, Sandra (Claire) Wohler, Linn; son-in-law, Mike Peters, Linn; seventeen grandchildren, forty-seven great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Lila Schaefer, Linn and Leona Carson, Fremont, NE.

A memorial fund is established to the Zion Lutheran Church or Linn Lutheran School. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.