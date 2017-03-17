Stella Mieko Christian, 39, died March 16, 2017. She was born on February 11, 1978 in Yosuka, Japan to Henry and Mieko (Tomiyama) Falk. Stella was raised in Japan and graduated from Kinnick High School in Yosuka, Japan. She met Travis Christian in 1996 while attending Highland Community College. They reconnected in June 2012 and were married on August 10, 2013. Stella was a certified medical assistant but worked as a childcare provider. She was a loving mother, wife and daughter who was an inspiration to others. Stella enjoyed drama and participated in a few plays. She enjoyed working with the disabled. Music and shopping were her favorite activities. She attended SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Stella especially enjoyed fishing with her uncle, so he could clean the fish she caught. She was preceded in death by her grandparents

Survivors:

Husband: Travis Christian, Wakefield, KS

Parents: Henry and Mieko Falk, Wakefield, KS

Son: Leo Christian, Wakefield, KS

Mother and father in law: Buddy and Jeannie Christian, Wakefield, KS

Sister in Law: Lindsay and husband Pat Simon, Wakefield, KS

Many nieces and nephews

Cousins in Japan and Okinawa

Special friends in Kansas and Ohio

Funeral Services: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:30AM at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Fr. Randall Weber

Burial: Highland Cemetery, Wakefield, KS

Visitation: Monday, March 20, 2017 from 3-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7PM. Viewing will also be available 9:30 until service time, Tuesday at the church

Memorials: Stella Christian memorial fund