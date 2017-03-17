Between 4:00 and 5:00 PM on March 15, 2017, Sage Products reported the theft of a trailer from 1816 N. 5th St.

The trailer was described as a white 6’x10’ 2001 Yamaha, enclosed Wells Cargo Tote wagon. Loss is estimated at $1,500.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.