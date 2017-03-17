The Salina Liberty indoor football team looks to pick up their first win this Saturday. Salina will host the Dodge City Law in their second home game of the season. The Law enter Saturday’s contest 2-0.

Salina opened their season against the defending CIF champions, the Wichita Force. The Liberty football team started the game with a couple big plays but couldn’t maintain the momentum. Wichita won the contest 55-43.

Falling to 0-2, Salina traveled to Omaha, playing the Beef in week two. Salina again started strong, taking a ten point lead out of the gate. They would trail by one touchdown at halftime. Omaha controlled the second half to win the game 76-44.

This Saturday, the Liberty football team will host Dodge City. The Law are 2-0 on the season with wins over Duke City and Wichita. Kickoff is set for 6:35 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

