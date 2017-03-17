A Salina man called law enforcement when an intoxicated coworker came to his house, threatening him and another resident. Salina Police later found the suspect hiding in a Kansas Wesleyan University bathroom.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, authorities were called to the 500 block of E Kirwin around 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Police say Jason Duffy, 31, Salina, arrived at a coworker’s house intoxicated. Duffy was on the porch, attempting to gain access to the house.

When Duffy wasn’t allowed to enter the home, he allegedly smashed a drinking glass on the front porch and threatened to kill the residents. Police arrived shortly after the incident but Duffy had fled. They later found him hiding in a KWU library bathroom.

Duffy was arrested and faces criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption.