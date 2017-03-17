Mary Lou Anderson,81, of Marquette died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Riverview Estates. Mary was born June 24, 1935 in Burton, KS to the late William McKinley and Lula Bell (Rue) Lewis.

Mary graduated high school. She was a housewife and homemaker. On March 21, 1958 she married Bobby Anderson in Newkirk, OK.

She is survived by her husband: Bobby Anderson, of Marquette; daughters: Deanise (Tim) Howard of Russell, KS, Jody (Greg) Morton of Canton, KS, Debbie (Chuck) Harter of Lindsborg, KS, and Connie Frobenius and companion Dean of Reed Springs, MO; son: Bill (Korena) Anderson of Lindsborg, KS; as well as 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Lee Cunningham; sister, Betty Garber; and brother Leo Lewis.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 19 from 5-7PM at Christians Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Monday, March 20 at Christians Funeral Home, with Rev. Sharlan Graber, officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview Estates and may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

