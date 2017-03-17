Marcine Sterba, 75 died March 17, 2017 in Clyde, KS. She was born on December 8, 1941 in Concordia, Kansas. The daughter of Ludwig and Florence (Musselman) Sterba. Marcine worked at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde for 13 years, at Mt. Joseph Nursing Home in Concordia for 10 years and delivered the Salina Journal in Clifton for many years. She was a member of Faith United Church Presbyterian where she served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. Marcine was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Survivors:

Brother: Daryl Sterba of Clifton, KS

Five nieces and nephews

Memorial Services: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Faith United Church Presbyterian in Clifton, KS

Minister: Pastor Roxie Baer

Graveside services: 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Visitation: Wednesday, 9:30 AM until service time at Faith United Church Presbyterian

Memorials: Park Villa Nursing Home c/o the funeral home

