Loretta H. Blanken, 95, Greenleaf, died Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Linn Community Nursing Home, Linn

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Greenleaf.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.