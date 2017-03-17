The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas Senate: No spending cuts, votes to balance budget

by Leave a Comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have little appetite for cutting spending immediately to get the state through June without a budget deficit until it can collect new revenue from higher taxes.

Late Thursday the State Senate approve a bill to balance the current budget after after voting 33-7  against a proposal from its top leader, President Susan Wagle, to reduce spending by $105 million before June 30.

Senators also overwhelmingly rejected two proposals for smaller, across-the-board cuts from another senator.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *