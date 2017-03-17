John Dunlap, 74, passed away Friday, March 17th, in Chapman. He was born January 26, 1943 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the son of John Woodrow. Sr. and Mabel Ruth (Vaughn) Dunlap. Growing up in North Carolina and Kansas, John attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School. On August 2, 1963 he married Karen Jeanne Buhler in Abilene. All of their married life has been spent in Abilene. John owned and operated John’s Service since April 1, 1970. He was a member of the Elks club. John was preceded in death by: parents; brother, Paul Dunlap and daughter-in-law, Shelly Lahr-Dunlap.

He is survived by: wife, Karen Dunlap of Abilene; two sons, Brad (Jan) Dunlap and Brian (Kassandra) Dunlap, both of Abilene; two brothers, James and Dale Dunlap, both of Topeka; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Seth) Schooley, Connor Dunlap, Cale (Katie) Dunlap and Breckyn (Emmett) Greene and great-grandchild Harper Greene.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 21st, at the Emmanuel Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Monday, March 20th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County or the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.