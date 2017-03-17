Helen Elizabeth Roth Schurle, age 96, died Thursday, March 16, 2017. Helen was born September 10, 1920, at Green, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Hattie (Mall) Roth. She married Willard F. Schurle on May 9, l941, and together they raised 7 children: Arlo Schurle (Dixie) of Austin, TX; Eileen Hallstrom (Al) of Seattle, WA; Bryan Schurle (Brenda) of Manhattan, KS; Dale Schurle (Louise,deceased) of Eden Prairie, MN; Doris Hoopes (Rick) of San Diego, Scott Schurle (Theresa) of Garden City, KS; and Connie Glore (Brad) of O’Fallon, MO. She enjoyed 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Paul Roth (Nancy) of Manhattan, KS and Carroll Roth (Jane) of Green, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard F Schurle on July 19, 1984, by her brother John Roth, of Green, KS; and by a sister, Clara Nenstiel, of Pampa, TX.

After Willard’s death, Helen remained on the family farm, living there for a total of 68 years before moving to Clay Center in 2012. She remained active in her community and the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was inducted into the Clay Center Tigers Hall of Fame in 2010 and honored as “the ideal representative of ‘The Greatest Generation’–those who worked hard, sacrificed much, gave generously, and lived humbly and simply.” She was always calm and cheerful in the face of daily events, taking as her guide Romans 12:18: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”

Her grace and humor continued to her last days. What will be, will be, although it does depend on the weather. She slipped away quietly and peacefully to her next life.

In accordance with her wishes, she was buried on March 17 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Cemetery south of Green, KS. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday March 25th at the Ebenezer Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life and a meal at the Green Cafe.

Memorials may be made to Genesis Family Health (formerly known as United Methodist Mexican American Ministries) 712 W St. John PO Box 766 Garden City, KS 67846, left at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook funeral home, or left with family members.