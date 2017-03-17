Doris Ilene (Altman) King, 84, Salina, passed Thursday, March 16, 2017. Doris was born on June 6, 1932 in Ada, Kansas to Clayton E. Altman and Gladys (Rathbun) Altman. She grew up in Salina, Kansas, graduating from Salina High School and Kansas Wesleyan University. She was a teacher in Salina, spending her last years of teaching at Barlett Elementary School.

Doris married Clarence “Clancy” King in 1951 and had two children, Jeff and Joni. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who was always there for her family and maintained friendships from her junior high school days until her death. She was the “straight man” to her husband’s larger-than-life personality. Doris and Clancy were partners for over 50 years and his achievements were, in large part, due to her love and support.

She was preceded in death by Clancy, her parents and her brother Lyle Altman.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey E. King (Jan), of Salina, Kansas; Joni King Ffrench (Bob), of Houston, Texas and grandchildren, Angela King, April Mauch, Leslie Lawson, Kyle and Kelsey Ffrench. She also has 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial and graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017, at Roselawn Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford St., Salina, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina or Kansas Wesleyan University, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, Kansas.