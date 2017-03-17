On Thursday the City of Salina released results to the first survey taken on possible plans for Santa Fe Streetscape. Click on the following link for results:
Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey Results
The following link is to the hand out provided to people who attend the open house for the release of the survey results Thursday:
Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey Open House Handout
If you would like to participate in a second survey please use the following link:
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Looks like the comment on here opposing this was taken off. My views are 660 people should not make this decision. This needs to be voted on the next time we go to the polls to vote. I am like others who feel the mail in for the foul looking field house was rigged. Now you are evidently with the river people and do not want the rest of us that are against this to speak our piece.
Typical Salinan says
Save it for infowars. This is a survey. That’s how surveys work. It’s ok that you don’t get your way on every single issue.