On Thursday the City of Salina released results to the first survey taken on possible plans for Santa Fe Streetscape. Click on the following link for results:

Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey Results

The following link is to the hand out provided to people who attend the open house for the release of the survey results Thursday:

Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey Open House Handout

If you would like to participate in a second survey please use the following link:

Santa Fe Streetscape Plan Survey #2