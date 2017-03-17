Cameron James Redding passed Thursday, March 16, 2017 at his home near Bushton, KS. He was born November 4, 2015 in Great Bend, KS to Azariah Redding.

Cameron leaves behind his mother Azariah and step-father, Adrian Cervantes of Bushton; brothers, Aiden and Liam Cervantes and twin-brother, Michael Redding; grandfather, Randy Redding of Bushton; grandmother, Irene Guzman of Hays; great grandparents, Don and Connie Redding of Bushton; great grandmother Maria Inez Gonzales of Falfurrias, TX; and many many more loved ones. He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Febronio Benavidez.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Sunday, March 19 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, KS. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 20 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in the Bushton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron Redding Memorial Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.