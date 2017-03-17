Bernice Julia Butler, age 81, entered into rest on Wed., March 15, 2017 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Overland Park, KS. She was born July 16, 1935 in Cloud County, Kansas to Alfred and Lula (Labarge) Charbonneau.

She attended Carmel Grade School. Bernice was a 1953 graduate of Aurora High School. She attended Marymount College School of Nursing and was a 1956 graduate. Bernice worked for Chicago Heights Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Bernice also worked in several nursing homes within different communities, where she served as Director of Nursing and later with Cloud County Health Department.

Bernice lived in Jamestown, Kansas for 37 years. She was a past member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, where she served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the church choir. She was a current member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina. Bernice enjoyed gardening, crafting and photography.

Survivors include her 2 daughters, Susan Meyer (Blake), Overland Park, KS.; Colleen Crawshaw (Jeff), Culver, KS.; 1 sister, Lorena Flesher (Neal), Hays, KS.; 3 brothers, Darrel Charbonneau (Peggy), Wichita, KS.; Ray Charbonneau (Anna Marie), Dewey, OK.; James Charbonneau (Judi), Hays, KS.; 5 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 1 sister, Theresa Powell.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2017 with a Vigil followed by a Rosary service held at 6:00 p.m., March 26, 2017 with family receiving friends after the Rosary service all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m., March 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia.