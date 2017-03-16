According to a USD 305 news brief, the board of education voted 4-3 for the nonrenewal of superintendent William D. Hall’s contract. The vote came after the board recessed into executive session for negotiations. Superintendent Hall’s contract will end after the 2018-19 school year. Hall refused to comment on the vote.

School Board President Johnna Vosseller issued a public statement regarding the vote.

“This personal statement is in regards to the March 14, 2017 board meeting. These views are mine alone and do not represent the opinion of the board as a whole.

My personal vote last night was based on Mr. Hall’s past performance. It was his evaluation after all. I took into consideration things like passing the bond issue, Salina West, building construction, career and tech ed classes that are being implemented, district newsletters just to name a few of the projects Mr. Hall spearheaded. I took into consideration how patrons felt about the district by reviewing the patron insight survey and the amazing results it showed and then I based it on actual interactions I’ve had personally with other staff and Mr. Hall directly.

Our district has 7,000 kids and 1,500 staff and you can see how he makes everyone feel special. Odds are he knows a child’s name and knows what classes or building the staff member teaches or works in. That’s amazing compared to prior superintendents who never left the district office.

During our board work session a few weeks ago, I got the sense that some board members were angry with Mr. Hall for trying to do what he believed was the right thing by upholding the negotiated contract equally at the January board meeting. Unfortunately for him, he tried to enforce it on a friend of a board member. Instead of excusing themselves for a conflict of interest, that board member grandstanded during the January board meeting claiming that board policies are flexible so their friend didn’t have to follow the rules.

Now it appears the board has decided to “nonrenew” our superintendent, which is odd because he still has two years left on his contract. So what does that even mean? If he is doing a bad job why didn’t we terminate immediately? However, that’s not what Carol’s motion was on Tuesday evening.

The board could have done nothing and the contract would have simply expired. But no. I believe public shaming and a pound of flesh was what some board members wanted.

Sadly the only ones who lose here is the community.

I would add that the board members forming the cabal against Mr. Hall are also going to make it difficult to find a replacement. He succeeds at pulling off a successful bond election with a 53% turnout and a 60/40 split, then we repay by firing him. Who would want that kind of life situation?”