Virgil L. Smock, 76, of Salina, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017. He was born Dec. 8, 1940 to Walter and Florene (Bowell) Smock. He married Kathryn Gunnison July 3, 1971. He worked for the City of Salina for 39.5 years.

Survivors: wife Kathy, of the home; sister, Nettie Zehms (Vernon) of Denton, Texas; sister-in-law, Jan Lytle (Monty) of Salina; special friends, Jim and Debbie Crowley of Salina, and Terry and Donna Patry of Assaria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents; brothers, Wyoming Postal, Ray Smock, and Monroe Smock; sister-in-law, Colene Hair; brother-in-law, David Hair; and niece Tami Hair.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Private inurnment will be at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to: Salina Animal Shelter, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Ryan Mortuary.