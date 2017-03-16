On March 4, John Pihl was sent to a Wichita hospital after an SUV failed to yield at a stoplight and struck his motorcycle. According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Pihl died from injury complications yesterday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Iron and Ohio around 2 p.m. on March 4. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, Pihl was headed southbound on Ohio when a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lisa Hochman, 51, failed to stop at a red light. Hochman collided with John’s 2000 Harley-Davidson Road Glide before being struck by a Kia SUV.
Pihl, 60, was transported to Salina Regional before he was taken to a Wichita hospital for observation. It was initially reported that Pihl was in stable condition. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.
Comments
skydvrboy says
Why no mention of pending charges against the driver? This certainly lends credence to the conspiracy theorists yesterday claiming that charges were filed because of who was involved. Yesterday, we had a young man with a medical emergency, possibly cardiac arrest, trying to get to the hospital ASAP and they throw the book at him. Today, no emergency, just not paying attention, and no charges. She should at a minimum have the same failure to yield and inattentive driving charges as the other driver plus a vehicular manslaughter charge.