On March 4, John Pihl was sent to a Wichita hospital after an SUV failed to yield at a stoplight and struck his motorcycle. According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Pihl died from injury complications yesterday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Iron and Ohio around 2 p.m. on March 4. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, Pihl was headed southbound on Ohio when a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lisa Hochman, 51, failed to stop at a red light. Hochman collided with John’s 2000 Harley-Davidson Road Glide before being struck by a Kia SUV.

Pihl, 60, was transported to Salina Regional before he was taken to a Wichita hospital for observation. It was initially reported that Pihl was in stable condition. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.