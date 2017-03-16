For those with family members in the hospital, sometimes, something as simple as getting a decent meal can be a challenge. After experiencing this herself, Shannon Schneider began cooking meals for those visiting family members for an extended period. Shannon is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the week.

“I remember what it was like to take care of someone and work a full-time job,” Shannon said. “Every week I was in the hospital with my grandfather, I would buy a pizza and try to make it last all week because I didn’t have time. When I left, I just told staff to tell me if they saw a family up here that could use a meal.”

Shannon was nominated by a person who experienced her kindness first hand.”It’s not abnormal for Shannon to show up with a casserole and give you a bag a food “just cause.” She would give you the last penny she had if she knew your family needed it… I am personally nominating her because I lost my mom on Christmas Eve to Cancer and Shannon has constantly gone above and beyond just to be there for me and my family.”

Shannon has also become an experienced couponer over the years. She has used this skill to help several families around the community plan a budget and save money. Shannon says she has reached out to several families on Salina area listing pages, taking them to the store and helping them manage finances.

“I always hand out coupons at the store, if I see someone purchasing items I can help with,” Shannon said. “It just seems like the nice thing to do. I struggle sometimes, so it feels good to help someone.”

Shannon even goes the extra mile when purchasing items with coupons, saying she always goes really late at night, so customers aren’t forced to wait behind her. She has lived in Salina for most of her life. She has two dogs.