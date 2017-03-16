March 16, 2017 by Rocky Robinson 1 Comment
Jackie Ferguson says
March 16, 2017 at 10:59 am
This is my brother and I’m very worried for him he’s a good person he’s just had a lifetime of problems comming from an alcoholic and abusive family he really never stood a chance it’s not an excuse for what he’s done .but he needs to be placed in a rehab for some very intense therapy for all his mental issues and for his severe alcoholism. I pray that’s where the judge will place him he needs help badly not jail he’s not going to get better there . Thank You very much for giving me a place to talk about it .
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
Jackie Ferguson says
This is my brother and I’m very worried for him he’s a good person he’s just had a lifetime of problems comming from an alcoholic and abusive family he really never stood a chance it’s not an excuse for what he’s done .but he needs to be placed in a rehab for some very intense therapy for all his mental issues and for his severe alcoholism. I pray that’s where the judge will place him he needs help badly not jail he’s not going to get better there . Thank You very much for giving me a place to talk about it .