The Saline County Sheriff’s Office helped stop a wanted Texas man yesterday morning. Authorities say the suspect led the Kansas Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through three counties before a Saline County Deputy spiked his tires.

The pursuit started about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop Walter Harrington Jr., 32, for a traffic infraction. Authorities say Harrington attempted to elude law enforcement at speeds exceeding 100-miles-per-hour in a sport utility vehicle. The chase went through Ellsworth and Lincoln counties before entering Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said the Saline County Sheriff’s Office deployed four deputies to assist with the pursuit. One of the deputies was able to deploy road spikes, flattening the suspect’s tires near the Halstead exit shortly after 7 a.m.

Harrington then fled on foot, running into a field. Sheriff Soldan said the suspect attempted to hide in the field but KHP took him into custody after deploying a K-9 officer.

Harrington was transported to the Ellsworth County Jail but could be extradited for a Texas warrant.